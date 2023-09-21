Alia Bhatt has major 'FOMO' as Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Rahul get together on Mahesh Bhatt's birthday-PICS

Actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, a supremely talented, fireball of energy has always grabbed the audience’s eyeballs for good reasons. Her work has always reflected her hard work and dedication, adding to her fiery persona. It totally seems the Bhatt family is a powerhouse of talent and Pooja is one of them. Pooja is also a doting daughter to Mahesh Bhatt and the most loving sister to Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Rahul Bhatt. Recently, the eldest daughter of the Bhatt family took to Instagram and shared some heartwarming pictures with Shaheen and Rahul.

Pooja Bhatt showers love on her ‘kin’ Shaheen and Rahul

Taking to Instagram, the evergreen beauty of the 1990s, Pooja dropped a few photographs with Rahul Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt on Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday and captioned them “kin” along with a red heart emoticon. The three pictures undoubtedly display the love and affection shared by the trio and we can’t keep calm seeing how adorable they look together. While Rahul stood in the middle of his two sisters, he embraced sisters Shaheen and Pooja in a side hug as they posed and were all smiles for the picture. While it seems like the trio of Bhatt siblings had a gala time together, our favorite Alia Bhatt was missing from the photos. Dropping a comment on Pooja’s post, Alia wrote, “Fomooooooooo” (Fear of missing out) and also added a crying emoticon next to it as Pooja replied saying, “You were missed” and tagged Alia Bhatt in the comment.

Pooja Bhatt on the work front

Notably, in a treat for Pooja Bhatt’s fans, she made her acting comeback with Netflix’s Bombay Begums in 2021 after keeping her distance from the world of glamour for about two decades. Pooja, who has given her fans some super entertaining movies to binge on over the years like Daddy, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and Sadak, recently also appeared in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

