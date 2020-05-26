Alia Bhatt has the perfect lockdown evening as she strings the guitar along with her furry friend; PHOTO
The lockdown has definitely given us all some time to spend with our own selves and also indulge in our favourite hobbies. While we have all been trying to keep up and have successfully completed 2 long months at home, we have indeed gotten habituated to doing this. And so, it only makes sense to find news ways and adjust to the current lifestyle that we have to keep up with. And well, it looks like Alia Bhatt has definitely found her way out.
Alia took to social media as she gave us a glimpse of what does her Tuesday evening look like. The photo she shared had her guitar along with her furry friend, cat Edward. The actress wrote 'that's it for today!' thereby indicating that she has done just about enough for the day and now, it is time for some rest. The actress has been quite the singer herself and she has wowed us with her skills on multiple occasions with songs she has sung for her films.
Check out Alia Bhatt's photo here:
ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's UNSEEN photos from Armaan Jain's Sangeet rehearsal are worth a watch
On the work front, Alia was last seen in Gully Boy and she did win a lot of appreciation for the role of Safeena. Up ahead, the actress does have an interesting line up of films including her first with Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra. Apart from that, she will be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer film Takht, Sadak 2, and RRR.
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
She looks like a snake
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
A snake sitting beside a cat.
Anonymous 50 minutes ago
Alia.. Love ya.