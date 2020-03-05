Alia Bhatt has THIS to say about Kiara Advani and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor starrer Guilty; Watch Video

Recently, we came across a video of Alia Bhatt who is sitting with her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor inside a theater on a recliner and is all praise for her bestie's film Guilty.

was recently seen at the special screening of Netflix's movie Guilty. The movie starring Kiara Advani in lead marked the debut of Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Akansha plays a pivotal role in the movie and has received a lot of applaud from the audience after the trailer of Guilty was released. The screening was a star-studded affair and saw who's who of Bollywood. Alia was accompanied by her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia was all smiles in a pretty chic lilac dress and a pair of yellow heels as she posed for photos for the paps and was beaming with joy in all the photos.

Alia looked too excited to see her bestie's film. Photos and videos from the event have already gone viral on social media. Recently, we came across a video of Alia who is sitting with her bestie inside a theater on a recliner and is all praise for Akansha's film Guilty. Talking about the movie, Alia said, "First thoughts about Guilty is, I think fabulous. Too relevant, supremely engaging, entertaining, thrilling, gripping, and I can go on." Akansha starts laughing after Alia says that she can still go on with many more amazing adjectives for the film.

(Also Read: Alia Bhatt makes sure Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is in the spotlight during the screening of Guilty; Watch Video)

Talking about Guilty, it will explore the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses her college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story will make the audience question who is truly guilty in such circumstances. Director Ruchi Narain is well-known for her screenplays for films such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Calcutta Mail. The movie is all set to release on Netflix on 6th March 2020.

Check out the video here:

Credits :Instagram

Read More