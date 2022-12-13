Alia Bhatt has suggested this FUNNY title for Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s next; Check inside
Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and shared a name as the title of the film.
Shraddha Kapoor has today increased the excitement level among the fans by sharing a poster of her next film with Ranbir Kapoor on her social handle. But she has not revealed the title which has left fans guessing. The actress has even asked them to guess the title as it will be revealed finally tomorrow. However, taking the game to another level, Alia Bhatt, who is on maternity break, has reacted and suggested a funny title. She shared it on her Instagram stories.
And the title is…
Taking to Instagram stories, Alia shared the poster and wrote, “Tingle jingle mingle mingle? Along with confusion emoji. Well, earlier Shraddha dropped a poster with the acronyms of the movie title. There are only the initials “TJMM” and everyone is guessing what it can be. Shraddha wrote, “And the title is……Guess Karo ???” The film is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.
Take a look here:
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s work front:
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in the film Animal alongside actor Rashmika Mandanna. Alia Bhatt, who is currently enjoying her maternity break will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. She also has her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot, The Heart Of Stone.
ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor drops POSTER of her next film with Ranbir Kapoor; Asks fans to guess title