Alia Bhatt has suggested this FUNNY title for Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s next; Check inside

Shraddha Kapoor has today increased the excitement level among the fans by sharing a poster of her next film with Ranbir Kapoor on her social handle. But she has not revealed the title which has left fans guessing. The actress has even asked them to guess the title as it will be revealed finally tomorrow. However, taking the game to another level, Alia Bhatt, who is on maternity break, has reacted and suggested a funny title. She shared it on her Instagram stories.

Taking to Instagram stories, Alia shared the poster and wrote, “Tingle jingle mingle mingle? Along with confusion emoji. Well, earlier Shraddha dropped a poster with the acronyms of the movie title. There are only the initials “TJMM” and everyone is guessing what it can be. Shraddha wrote, “And the title is……Guess Karo ???” The film is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

Take a look here: