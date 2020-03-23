Alia Bhatt has a ‘superb’ reaction to Rishi Kapoor doing yoga amid quarantine; Fans call her the perfect bahu

Alia Bhatt took to social media to react to beau Ranbir Kapoor’s father and actor Rishi Kapoor doing yoga amid Coronavirus outbreak. Take a look

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, gyms across the nation are shut, and knowing our fitness enthusiasts B-town celebs, they have turned their homes into gyms. From , Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput, Kareena Kapoor Khan to and other celebs, everyone is seen working out at their homes amid the Coronavirus outbreak. And joining the bandwagon is ’s father, , who was seen doing virtual yoga. That’s right!

Thanks to wifey , the veteran actress shared a video on Instagram where Rishi Kapoor can be seen performing yoga asanas while following the instructions of a yoga trainer on the television. Alongside the video, Neetu wrote, “Doing virtual yoga .. stay home stay healthy !!! @brat.man we accept the challenge.(sic)” and soon after, Bhramastra actress and girlfriend of Ranbir Kapoor, left a comment on the video as she praised future father in law, if we may say so, efforts and wrote, ‘Superb’ and seeing Alia’s comment, Neetu Kapoor left a heart emoticon and well, we totally love their insta PDA.

Over 300 plus positive Coronavirus cases have been detected in the country so far, and in order to curb the spread of the virus, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, requested the citizens of the country to maintain Junta Curfew on March 22, following which, he asked everyone to step out in their balconies and cheer and clap as an ode to the doctors and other people who are working tirelessly to safe the lives of the Coronavirus victims.

Check out the post of Rishi Kapoor doing virtual yoga amid quarantine:

Credits :Instagram

