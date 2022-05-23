Alia Bhatt has the sweetest reaction to mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor’s latest pic; Find out

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had made it to the headlines after they got hitched on April 14 in an intimate wedding ceremony which was attended by their family and close friends. We all have seen that Neetu Kapoor and Alia share a close bond even before the wedding happened. And now, we often see the Dear Zindagi actress showering praises on her mother-in-law for her looks and her movie trailer. Today also the veteran actress shared a couple of her pictures as she was all dolled up and Alia had the sweetest reaction.

Talking to her Instagram handle Neetu Kapoor shared pictures of her looking gorgeous in pink traditional attire. She is wearing a magenta coloured silk kurta that she paired with dhoti pants and had a silver embroidery work. She paired her attire with sparly heels and indeed looked much younger than her age. We bet you would not be able to take your eyes off Neetu Kapoor. Sharing these pictures Neetu wrote, “Thoda Pink thoda snazz”. Taking to the comments section Alia Bhatt wrote, ‘Stunner’.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor will soon make her comeback in movies with Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Along with Neetu, this film will also star Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The trailer of the film was recently released and it has created a lot of hype. Alia had taken to her Instagram handle and praised the trailer as well.

At the trailer launch, Neetu Kapoor said that the film has helped her come out of the circumstances she was going through, referring to her husband’s demise. She thanked her producer Karan Johar, director Raj A Mehta, and the entire cast for their support. She further expressed that the film is extremely special for her and that she is proud of it.

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor on her comeback with JugJugg Jeeyo: Rishi Kapoor is going to be extremely happy