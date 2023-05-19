Alia Bhatt has the most endearing reaction to Shaheen Bhatt’s PICS; Soni Razdan, Neena Gupta shower love

Alia Bhatt shares a great bond with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. From going on vacays together, to always hyping each other up on social media, Alia and Shaheen Bhatt never fail to shell out sibling goals. Shaheen Bhatt recently took to her Instagram account to share some stunning pictures of herself from her photoshoot, and she looked beyond beautiful. Her sister Alia Bhatt couldn’t stop gushing over Shaheen’s gorgeousness, and she took to her Instagram story to pen an adorable message for her sister.

Alia Bhatt gushes over her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s latest pics

On Friday, Shaheen Bhatt dropped two stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. In her caption, she wrote, “Once in a very blue moon…” Shaheen looks stunning in a floral-printed beige and pink pantsuit. She is seen in a beige coloured top layered with a floral printed blazer, and matching pants with slits on the side. With minimal makeup, and her hair left open, Shaheen is absolutely glowing in the pictures. Alia Bhatt shared her picture on her Instagram story, and had an endearing reaction. She wrote, “Hey.. can you like calm down with the gorgeousness? No? Okay cool.” Check out Alia’s Instagram story below.

Meanwhile, Shaheen’s mother Soni Razdan, actress Neena Gupta, and others also dropped lovely comments on Shaheen’s post. Soni Razdan wrote, “Whose this gorgeous flower,” while Neena Gupta commented, “Looking sooo nice.” Anushka Ranjan wrote, “Shah you’re too cute.” Take a look at the post!

A few weeks ago, as Alia Bhatt made a stunning debut at the Met Gala 2023, Shaheen Bhatt shared her pictures, and wrote, “Angel.” Alia replied to her sister’s post for her, and wrote, “You’re the angel.”

Alia Bhatt’s work front

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She will also make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot. Besides these, Alia also has Jee Le Zaraa, along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt buys multiple homes in Bandra, gifts 2 flats worth Rs 7.68 cr to sister Shaheen Bhatt; Reports