Alia Bhatt heaps praises on mom Soni Razdan as she cooks the same food for granddaughter Raha: 'Her food tops...'

Alia Bhatt posted a lovely video on her YouTube channel in which she is seen cooking with her mom, Soni Razdan. In the video, titled, In My Mama’s Kitchen, Soni teaches Alia how to make Mac and Cheese. But it wasn’t only their cooking that was impressive. Alia also talked about how Soni makes the same tasty dishes for granddaughter Raha that she made for her daughters, Alia, and Shaheen Bhatt.

In the video, Alia Bhatt opens up about how she and her sister, Shaheen, grew up enjoying their mother’s cooking. Alia fondly recalls how Soni Razdan’s food has always been the best in the world, saying, "Her food tops all the restaurants and fancy chefs. I can proudly say that my mother’s food is the best food in the whole world."

The Jigra actress adds that even now, her sister and she still relish the family’s favorite staple meals whenever they visit their parents. “We still eat them when we come home,” she says with a smile.

Alia talks about how Soni Razdan, now a grandmother, cooks the same delicious dishes for Raha as she did for her daughters. She says, "Now, mumma is making those same dishes for Raha, her granddaughter. How life comes full circle. I have goosebumps!" Alia is filled with love and nostalgia as she watches her mother cook for the next generation.

Advertisement

Soni recalls her granddaughter Raha when Alia blew on the spoon before tasting the Mac and Cheese during the video. Soni laughs and says, “She always says the food is hot.”

The video showcases the strong bond between mother and daughter and highlights how food plays a vital role in connecting generations. Alia’s admiration for her mother’s cooking is evident, and it’s clear that these family meals are more than just about food—they are about love, memories, and traditions.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently busy filming for Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.