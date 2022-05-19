Alia Bhatt off to Heart Of Stone shoot with Gal Gadot, says 'feel like a newcomer' ahead of 1st Hollywood film

Alia Bhatt has all the reasons to be excited as she is off to begin shooting her first Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. On Thursday, Alia shared a selfie as she was off to shoot for her film. It was a few weeks ago that Alia had made the announcement that she will also be a part of Netflix's Heart Of Stone with none other than Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and 50 Shades Of Grey fame Jamie Dornan. Fans of Alia were super excited to see the Gangubai Kathiawadi beginning her Hollywood stint with Gal and Jamie.

Alia Bhatt to shoot for Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

As she left for the Heart Of Stone shoot, Alia shared a selfie and wrote, "And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous!!!!Wish me luckkkkkk." In the photo, Alia was seen clad in a black top as she sat in the backseat of her car. She left her hair open and was seen sporting hoop earrings. The star looked elated and excited to kick off her first Hollywood film with biggies. Alia also said that she feels like a 'newcomer again' as she heads for the shoot of the film.

Alia Bhatt shares selfie ahead of Heart Of Stone shoot:

Alia Bhatt asks all to wish her luck for Heart Of Stone

As soon as Alia shared the photo and news with her friends and fans, they began showering her with love for her new stint. Actor Arjun Kapoor called her 'international khiladi' as she headed to shoot for her Hollywood film with Gal. On the other hand, Alia's sister Pooja wrote, "Life is now making possible what was absolutely inevitable! The WORLD is your playground! And you will dazzle even more! So proud!" Alia's mom Soni Razdan also sent her love and wrote, "Wishing you all the luck in the whole world."