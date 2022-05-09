Alia Bhatt hilariously says ‘how dare you’ as Katrina Kaif shares PICS from her 'favourite place' in New York

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are enjoying their marital life to the fullest. The power couple, who tied the knot in December last year, was seen holidaying in New York. Ever since the duo got married they have been giving ultimate couple goals with their romantic posts on social media.

On Monday, Katrina Kaif shared pictures from her 'favourite place' in New York, as she enjoyed herself with hubby Vicky Kaushal, relishing some delectable pancakes. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “The Home of EVERYTHINGGGGGG, my favourite place ever Bubby’s.” In the photograph, Katrina was seen dressed in a green shirt and smiling at the camera. As soon as the actress posted the photographs, friends from the Bollywood industry rushed to the comment section. Alia Bhatt rushed to the comment section and hilariously wrote, “How Dare You”. Anushka Sharma dropped hearts on the post. Television show host and Kabir Khan's wife Mini Mathur, who is a close friend of the actors, commented on the post, "Oooooh kat has reached her happy place - bubbys”. Vicky Kaushal also took to his Instagram and shared a picture with Katrina. He captioned it as, "Sugar rush."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Besides, she will also be seen trying her hands on the horror-comedy genre with Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa. Whereas Vicky Kaushal has Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film that also stars Sara Ali Khan.

