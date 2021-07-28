Alia Bhatt hints at stealing Ranbir Kapoor’s cap and the reason will make you go aww

and 's relationship came as a pleasant surprise for all the fans. These two are one of the cutest couples of B-town and fans cannot get enough of them. Alia has never spoken openly about Ranbir, but the Kapoor lad in an interview had openly addressed the Dear Zindagi actress as his girlfriend. From spending time with each other's families to being spotted together, the couple is winning the hearts of their fans. If you think that wasn't cute enough, then Alia's recent Instagram post will surely melt your heart, and you will start to believe that these two are head over heels in love with each other.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and posted a selfie. As always, the actress looked cute, but that is not what caught our attention. It was her caption that stole the limelight this time. Her caption read, "when you miss him so you steal his belongings." Now the belonging that Alia is talking about here is the cap, which we are assuming is of Ranbir Kapoor. Most of his fans must be knowing that Ranbir loves wearing a cap. Most of the time, the actor is spotted wearing a cap. And we also know that Ranbir has jetted off with to shoot for his upcoming Luv Ranjan project. Hence, it looks like Miss Bhatt stole her boyfriend's cap while he is away. Awwww! That is so cute.

Check it out:

Alia Bhatt wore this cap yesterday as she was spotted outside Dharma Productions office. The message written on the cap is “High as your expectations” and this indeed made a style statement.

How many hearts for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s jodi? Let us know in the comments below.

