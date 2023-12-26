Alia Bhatt holds Raha in her arms; spotted with Ranbir Kapoor as they head for New Year vacay-WATCH

Yesterday, on Christmas, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posed with their one-year-old daughter Raha for paparazzi pictures, revealing her face for the first time. Needless to say, the pictures went viral in no time at all! Now, the couple was spotted with their baby girl Raha once again on Tuesday morning. Ranbir, Alia and Raha are headed for a New Year vacay, and they were clicked by the paparazzi at the private airport in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted with Raha as they jet off for New Year vacay

The paparazzi snapped Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha Kapoor on Tuesday morning at Kalina airport, Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor was first seen getting out of his car, and quickly waving at the paparazzi as they called out his name. Post that, Alia Bhatt was seen getting out of the car and heading towards the airport gate. She was seen holding baby Raha in her arms. The videos and pictures show only a partial glimpse of Raha, and she was seen wearing white sneakers, and had her hair tied in two ponytails.

Alia Bhatt smiled at the paparazzi, meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor flashed a thumbs up sign before they headed inside the airport. Check out the video below!

Ranbir was seen in a black printed hoodie paired with matching pants, and dark sunglasses. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt kept her look casual too, and wore a white tee, black pants and sunglasses.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reveal Raha’s face for the first time on Christmas

Alia and Ranbir attended the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas lunch yesterday. As they arrived for the lunch, they posed with their daughter Raha for paparazzi pictures. The little munchkin looked adorable wearing a white frock with red shoes. Her hair was tied in ponytails and was adorned with cute clips.

Soon after her pictures surfaced on the Internet, fans started pointing out her striking resemblance to Ranbir’s late father and actor Rishi Kapoor. Alia and Ranbir welcomed Raha in November last year. On Raha’s first birthday, Alia wrote, “Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away..there’s nothing to say only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself.”

