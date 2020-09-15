Alia Bhatt holds onto Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima in an endearing pic as she sends birthday wishes to her

Alia Bhatt took to social media to drop the sweetest birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her 40th birthday. The Brahmastra star shared an endearing photo from Riddhima’s last evening’s birthday bash.

Last evening, went ahead and joined beau in heading to celebrate his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s birthday. Riddhima turned 40 today and to celebrate the same, Alia, Ranbir, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others joined in at ’s house. While everyone including Kareena, Karisma wished Riddhima on social media, Alia too joined them and penned a sweet birthday wish for Riddhima. Not just this, she shared a photo with Ranbir’s sister from last evening that is bound to impress you.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia dropped last evening’s photo in which she is seen clad in a pretty pale pink dress while Riddhima is seen flaunting her style in a black gown with a green necklace. Riddhima is seen leaning on Alia while the actress holds onto Ranbir’s sister’s hand while posing for the photo. Surely, the picture makes fans wonder if Ranbir Kapoor was the photographer behind it. Along with the photo, Alia penned a sweet birthday wish for Riddhima.

Alia wrote, “Happy Birthday my darling @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial love you love you love you wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness.” Along with this, Alia dropped 3 heart emoticons for Ranbir’s sister. In the part last evening, Ranbir was seen posing with his cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma and others. Saif, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra also joined in. Alia’s mom Soni Razdan also was spotted while arriving for the bash.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s photo:

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir also joined Neetu Kapoor and Bharat Sahni and others from the Kapoor family to surprise Riddhima with an endearing video of dancing to Aap Jaisa Koi on her birthday. The intimate Kapoor family celebration left fans in awe as Riddhima, Neetu, Karisma and Kareena shared stunning inside photos of the party. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.

Credits :Instagram

