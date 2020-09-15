Alia Bhatt holds onto Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima in an endearing pic as she sends birthday wishes to her
Last evening, Alia Bhatt went ahead and joined beau Ranbir Kapoor in heading to celebrate his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s birthday. Riddhima turned 40 today and to celebrate the same, Alia, Ranbir, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others joined in at Neetu Kapoor’s house. While everyone including Kareena, Karisma wished Riddhima on social media, Alia too joined them and penned a sweet birthday wish for Riddhima. Not just this, she shared a photo with Ranbir’s sister from last evening that is bound to impress you.
Taking to her Instagram story, Alia dropped last evening’s photo in which she is seen clad in a pretty pale pink dress while Riddhima is seen flaunting her style in a black gown with a green necklace. Riddhima is seen leaning on Alia while the actress holds onto Ranbir’s sister’s hand while posing for the photo. Surely, the picture makes fans wonder if Ranbir Kapoor was the photographer behind it. Along with the photo, Alia penned a sweet birthday wish for Riddhima.
Alia wrote, “Happy Birthday my darling @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial love you love you love you wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness.” Along with this, Alia dropped 3 heart emoticons for Ranbir’s sister. In the part last evening, Ranbir was seen posing with his cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma and others. Saif, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra also joined in. Alia’s mom Soni Razdan also was spotted while arriving for the bash.
Take a look at Alia Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s photo:
Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir also joined Neetu Kapoor and Bharat Sahni and others from the Kapoor family to surprise Riddhima with an endearing video of dancing to Aap Jaisa Koi on her birthday. The intimate Kapoor family celebration left fans in awe as Riddhima, Neetu, Karisma and Kareena shared stunning inside photos of the party. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.
Also Read|Alia Bhatt channels Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off for a stunning PHOTO: Can’t stop, won’t stop moving
Anonymous 17 hours ago
What happened to Alia, Looks like she lost her glow over night. Ofcourse when Father is exposed for Rackets n Kjo turns back on her,side effects are normal. Calling audience Muggles won't work.Karma!
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Shameless clan
Anonymous 20 hours ago
gorgeous woman!!
Anonymous 20 hours ago
favourite 0!!
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Aww..love it!@
Anonymous 22 hours ago
The gold digger continues to seduce the kapoor, an bad family who never wanted to show up with katrina.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Will Alia go the Parveen Babi way Mahesh bhatt
Anonymous 24 hours ago
squeeze the next a little harder please Riddhima.. anyways thats what her dad and team did to SSR.
Anonymous 24 hours ago
Hail ! I love you
Anonymous 1 day ago
alia get married quickly and lock in ranbir with a baby. lol that's the only way you can make it out of Bhatt clan.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Alia ur too ugly look at ur plate face
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ugly Alia is so happy to be with the kapoors hahaha
Anonymous 1 day ago
Alia is mentally unstable and going parveen babi way .Soon she will dos suicide.Mahesh buddhe do you see this coming ??
Anonymous 1 day ago
This Kapoor daughter looks high maintenance just like Bachchan daughter.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ridhima looks so old here
Anonymous 1 day ago
All the best from now all your career ends. And ur partying what u fool ab tho jaago .oh sorry thum jaago bi nayi sakteho . Besharm kutto
Anonymous 1 day ago
Who is this short below average ugly man besides Ridhima ??
Anonymous 1 day ago
Lost Rishiji dust few months bk ,, now they are all past it ( so fast must say) and celebrating birthdays . Bullywood no emotions , all they care is pretend nothing happened . Hypocrites !!
Anonymous 1 day ago
So pretty
Anonymous 1 day ago
Alia looks so ugly