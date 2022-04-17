Alia Bhatt holds on to Ranbir Kapoor as they pose with Gauri Khan, Karan & Ayan at their wedding bash; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been grabbing all the limelight ever since the news of their wedding came out. The couple tied the knot on April 14 and left everyone spellbound by their dreamy wedding pictures. Last night the couple held a post-wedding bash at their residence and we saw many big names from the industry coming together to celebrate the newlyweds. Several pictures from the bash have been going viral on social media but the recent one is shared by Karan Johar wherein we can see the newlyweds posing with Gauri Khan, Ayan Mukerji and KJo himself.