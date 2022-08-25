Alia Bhatt on how her Hollywood project Heart of Stone come about: I heard Gal Gadot was starring in it...

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema. She debuted in Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year and gradually made her way to the top with movies like 2 States, Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, and most recently Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings, the latter being under her own production banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’, which marks her first on-screen collaboration with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actress just finished shooting Tom Harper’s Heart Of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Alia Bhatt on how Heart Of Stone come about

Meanwhile, in an interview, Alia was asked about how her Hollywood project, Heart Of Stone come about. To which, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star replied saying, “My team sent me the script and they said, “You know they would like for you to read the script and if you are interested, we can get you to Zoom meet with the with the director. Thanks to Zoom, a lot of this has become possible. You don’t have to fly to a meeting. You can do a virtual meeting. I read the script and of course I heard that Gal Gadot was going to be starring in it and was also producing it, which I was extremely excited about because I am such a huge admirer of her work and just the person, the force that she is.”

Apart from this, the promos of her much-awaited film Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, has been getting a good response. The mythological fantasy drama releases on 9th September 2022, in theatres. The story of Brahmastra Part 1 revolves around Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) – a young man, who is on the brink of epic love, with a girl named Isha (Alia Bhatt). But their world turns upside down when Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire.

Apart from the films mentioned above, she will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Her film with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra has been postponed as of now.