Alia Bhatt on how she deals with nepotism debate and trolling: If you don't like me, don't watch me

Alia Bhatt is currently experiencing one of the best phases of her life. She is pregnant with her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from this professionally too, the actress has been enjoying a great time. She is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Darlings also starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew in pivotal roles. She has one of the biggest releases of the year with Ranbir, Brahmastra and she is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about the nepotism debate and trolling that comes her way.

Alia Bhatt on nepotism debate and trolling

In an interview with Mid Day, Alia Bhatt was asked about how she deals with nepotism and trolling that comes her way. The Brahmastra star replied, “I believed the only way I could shut the conversation down is through my movies. So, don’t respond, don’t feel bad. Of course, I felt bad. But feeling bad is a small price to pay for the work that you are respected and loved for. I shut up, went home and did my work. I delivered a film like Gangubai Kathiawadi. ” Alia further added that she cannot keep defending herself verbally. “If you don't like me, don't watch me. I can’t help it. That’s something I can't do (anything about]. People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy. It comes easier to me, yes, but I am also working hard for the work that I got,” she added.

Brahmastra

rahmastra – Part One: Shiva is slated to release on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in cinemas. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. Chiranjeevi has lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra. The film is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. It is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse.'

Alia Bhatt’s work front

On the work front, Alia is gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji's highly-anticipated film, Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir in the lead alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Next, she will star in Jee Le Zara, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and the Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone.

