Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and other celebs find Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan teaser 'unbelievable'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today. On his special day, the actor finally released the much-awaited teaser of Pathaan. It has taken the internet by storm for obvious reasons. Shah Rukh will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the film. Since it's SRK's comeback film after five long years, fans are eagerly waiting to watch it on the big screen. The teaser has just doubled the excitement among cinema lovers. Pathaan teaser released

The birthday boy took to social media and dropped the breathtaking teaser with his fans. High on action-packed scenes, it surely has blockbuster written on it. Sharing the teaser, Shah Rukh wrote, "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." Have a look:



Celeb reactions Not only his fans were elated to see him back, but his colleagues and friends from the industry were also seen expressing their excitement. His daughter Suhana Khan shared the teaser on her Instagram story and put a red heart emoji in her caption.



Actor Hrithik Roshan, who has worked with director Siddharth Anand in War, was all praise for the teaser. He found the teaser 'unbelievable'. He tweeted, "Woah woah woah !! Unbelievable !! Boom."

The mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt was also seen sharing her views on it. She reposted the teaser on her Instagram story and wrote, "Just Next Level!!!!” followed by fireworks emoji. Deepika replied, "Thank you Mama! @aliaabhatt."



Anushka Sharma was also seen hailing Shah Rukh's teaser. She wrote, "Woah birthday boy! Super stoked to see you like this!!" Janhvi Kapoor shared the teaser on her story and wrote, "Happy birthday to the king" followed by a fire GIF. Sussanne Khan, who recently celebrated her birthday, called it, "AMAZINGGGGGGG." While Bipasha Basu, who is also expecting her first baby soon, wrote, "Birthday treat for all by @iamsrk #pathaan. Fabbbbb!" Manish Malhotra too dropped fire emojis in the comments section. Arjun Kapoor shared the teaser on his story and wrote, "Birthday surprise ho toh aisa!!! 25th Jan 2023 it is." Rajkummar Rao, a massive admirer of SRK, wrote, "Happy birthday legend @iamsrk sir. Love, love and only love. #Pathaan in Jan 2023."



Pathaan is slated to release in theatres on 25th January 2023. The film will mark SRK and John's first collaboration. Work front Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, and Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara. Both films are slated to release in 2023.

