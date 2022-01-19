Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra & more with interesting Instagram bios; Spot your favourite

This is a digital age and everyone around us spends most of their time scrolling on Instagram, looking out for new trends and whatnot. Now, tell us what is the first thing you see when you visit somebody’s Instagram profile? Yes, that is right. The BIOs! They are smartly written, sometimes wittier, and sometimes just to the point. But, one cannot deny the fact that long or short, they are always fun to read. These one-liners do have some silver linings as they attract the attention of the people. Bios are the representation of your personality and even, our favourite Bollywood celebrities agree with us.

Celebs do have some interesting bios and it is fun to read them along with their perfectly clicked pictures or gorgeously cinematographed reels. Some of them are really interesting that you cannot help but read. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan are among others who have distinctive, fun bios on their gram profile and one should not miss them. They are quirky, short and of course, speak for their personalities. Bios also fodder us to get into some serious character analysis. Mind it! Undoubtedly, the bios tell us who and what are our favourite celebs are exactly like.

Here are celebs with interesting bios:



1. Alia Bhatt: Moody, Floaty, Fire and DESIRE!

The star loves to experiment with her posts on the gram. From sharing rare glimpses with her beau Ranbir Kapoor to flaunting her style, Alia's social media game is totally reflected in her bio!

2. Arjun Kapoor: Son, Brother, Friend & Actor (All 4 work in progress). They say time is money, they lie. Time is life.

The Ishaqzaade actor has totally described his life and his role in his bio. Undoubtedly, he described the meaning of life in the most beautiful way possible.



3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Miles to go before I sleep



Former Miss World’s bio is short but says a lot. It reflects an individual’s urge to achieve greatness in their life. Kudos Mrs. Bachchan!

4. Priyanka Chopra: There is first time for everything





With her witty interviews and wise words, the global star is surely influencing each one of us. Similarly, her bio is giving some major life lessons. It truly depicts how amazing an influencer she is.

5. Hrithik Roshan: Man on mission – To live the best life possible come what may



The Greek God himself told his mission of life in his bio. With his attitude towards life, the bio surely reflects his personality.



BONUS:



Virat Kohli: Carpediem!





The Latin phrase translates to ‘seize the day’. With his stint as the captain of the Indian cricket team, as husband or as a father, Virat surely has seized each day of his life.



It’s time to bag some serious bio-inspo, you have been looking for, and let us know whose bio you liked the most and would like to take inspiration from (READ: Steal)!



