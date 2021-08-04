Alia Bhatt hugs Neetu Kapoor before leaving Krishna Raj's construction site; WATCH

Actress began her Wednesday by paying a visit to beau 's under-construction house Krishna Raj with his mother . After inspecting, Alia bid a warm goodbye to Neetu and was spotted hugging her before leaving the construction site. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has been spotted several times prior to this with Neetu and Ranbir at the construction site at Krishna Raj, the under-renovation house of the Shamshera actor. Once again, she made her way there with Neetu and was clicked by photographers.

On Wednesday, Alia was snapped by the paparazzi while she left the bungalow after inspecting it with Neetu. In the video, we can see Alia hugging Neetu and then walking towards the gate. In the photos, we can see the Gully Boy actress clad in an ethnic look for the day. Alia is seen sporting a kurta set with heels in the photos. As she walked out, she greeted the paparazzi from a distance. She is seen sporting a pink mask in the photos.

For those wondering where's Ranbir, the actor is currently in New Delhi for the shooting of his film with actress . The two are shooting for Luv Ranjan's untitled film with Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor was also seen making her way out after inspecting the work in progress at the construction site. She is seen clad in a blue top with light blue denim jeans. She posed for the paparazzi as she left Krishna Raj.

On the work front, Neetu will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with , Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. On the other hand, Alia will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Besides this, Alia also has Brahmastra beau Ranbir Kapoor and RRR with director SS Rajamouli. She recently announced another film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring . The film will be directed by .

