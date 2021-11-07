Alia Bhatt hugs Neetu Kapoor as she accompanies Ranbir Kapoor at their bungalow’s construction site

It is not hidden from anyone that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are a couple. On Diwali, Alia posted an adorable picture of the two making it loud and clear that they are very much a couple and that the wedding rumours are true. Well, Neetu Kapor & Ranbir are usually spotted at the construction site of their bungalow and like a perfect daughter-in-law to be the actress never fails to accompany them for the site visit. In fact, she takes active participation in even discussing matters on the site as we can see in the pictures and videos. But today what caught everyone's attention was Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor embracing each other before saying goodbye.

In the video, we can see Alia dressed in all-black attire. She wore an oversized tee over her black tights. Neetu Kapoor was dressed in an oversized shirt too over black pants and Ranbir was dressed in a casual outfit. He wore a cream coloured full sleeves tee over blue denim. Alia could be seen taking an active part in the discussion while Neetu was seen explaining certain things to the people on the construction site. After some time Ranbir started leaving the site and it was at that moment when Neetu hugged Alia.

Take a look:

Talking about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage, there had been speculation about the same taking place in December. There were reports that the couple will have a destination wedding in Italy. But Pinkvilla exclusively told you that the duo will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and close friends in January 2022 - mostly in Mumbai or Rajasthan. Ranbir is currently completing his movie assignments which include Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Luv Ranjan’s romcom.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt or Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor? PICK the couple whose desi look you'd recreate