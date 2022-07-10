Alia Bhatt hugs Ranbir Kapoor, thanks paps at airport as they say ‘Badhaai ho’ for pregnancy; WATCH

Alia Bhatt was left visibly surprised by hubby Ranbir Kapoor who came to the airport to welcome her back home. Alia, who wrapped up the shoot of her debut Hollywood film titled ‘Heart of Stone’ yesterday, just landed at the Mumbai airport a few moments back. The actress looked adorable with her baby bump, and her pregnancy glow was unmissable. She thanked the paparazzi with folded hands who excitedly congratulated her on the pregnancy. As she approached her car, she was surprised to see Ranbir sitting there. Alia and Ranbir shared a happy and cozy hug.

A few moments back, Alia landed in Mumbai after weeks of being in London for the shooting of Heart of Stone. She was seen in comfortable yet stylish casuals as she donned a white tank top with a pair of flared black trousers. She layered it up with an oversized white shirt. Alia wore her hair down, and also had a mouth mask on. She completed the look with a sling bag, and a pair of white sneakers. She looked extremely adorable as her baby bump was clearly visible.

Pregnant Alia Bhatt hugs Ranbir Kapoor at the airport

The paparazzi excitedly congratulated Alia on her pregnancy as they clicked her. While some said ‘Badhaai Ho’, and “Congrats”, one of them were heard reiterating Ranbir’s recent words to the paps as he said, “Koyi chacha ban gaya, koyi mama ban gaya (Some have become chacha, some others, mama)”. Alia thanked the paps for their wishes with folded hands. When they informed her that Ranbir has come to welcome her home, she was visibly surprised. She got into the car, and on seeing him, excitedly shrieked ‘RK!’ and hugged Ranbir instantly.