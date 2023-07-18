Alia Bhatt impresses as Keya Dhawan in NEW poster of Heart of Stone; Fans react

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her big Hollywood debut. After receiving huge critical acclaim for her performances in various Hindi films including Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gully Boy, Udta Punjab and more, Alia is now ready to conquer the west. With her first American film Heart of Stone, Alia is taking a step towards establishing herself as a global star. Now the makers have unveiled the first solo poster of Alia Bhatt from Heart of Stone.

First poster of Alia Bhatt from Heart of Stone as Keya Dhawan

Netflix India has released the first poster of actress Alia Bhatt from the film Heart of Stone, on their social media handles. Alia can be seen in her character Keya Dhawan, wearing a brown fur coat staring intensely at the camera, with the tagline, “Control The Odds” on the poster. The post has been captioned, “Alia Bhatt is coming to hack our hearts and the Heart.”

The Darlings actress has left the fans impressed with her rugged look in the first poster. One fan commented, “So so excited to see her in a Hollywood film.” Another fan called her “a Queen ruling global platform”. People are eagerly waiting for the film to release. One person said, “Alia in a bad ass role is something I can't wait for..Release it soon,” while another commented, “It's her hollywood debut and she is playing the main antagonist in the film..Can't wait.”

Speaking of Heart of Stone, it is an action spy thriller about an intelligence spy Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) who must undertake a mission to save a dangerous and valuable weapon known as the "The Heart” from mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt). Alia plays the main antagonist in the film in which she has shot for various action sequences with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia Bhatt was pregnant during the shooting of the film. Helmed by director Tom Harper, Heart of Stone releases on Netflix on August 11, 2023. The trailer of the film was released at the Netflix Tudum event in Brazil in June.

Alia Bhatt’s professional front

Apart from making her Hollywood debut soon, Alia is also reuniting with her first director Karan Johar for his upcoming film. Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia and Ranveer Singh in the lead releases in theaters on July 28. Alia will share screen space with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa. She is reportedly also set to headline the first female-led film in Aditya Chopra’s spy universe.

