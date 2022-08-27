Alia Bhatt impresses hubby Ranbir Kapoor as she croons Kesariya from Brahmastra in front of huge crowd; WATCH

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. This year has been very lucky for them as the two have entered into two new phases of their relationship in a very short span of time. These two tied the knot in April and after a couple of months, Alia even broke the news of her first pregnancy. The Brahmastra couple is on cloud 9 as they are soon going to step into parenthood. Well, the Dear Zindagi actress is currently basking in the success of her recently released OTT film Darlings and next will be seen with hubby Ranbir in Brahmastra. The duo have been extensively promoting their film which gears up for a release in less than two weeks, that is on 9th September, 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visited IIT Bombay to promote their mythological epic. A huge crowd turned up to see the love birds promote their film together. Alia Bhatt looked very beautiful in a stylish brown shirt and blue trousers. Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in his black jacket. The Udta Punjab actress surprised audiences by singing a verse from the chartbuster song Kesariya, from Brahmastra. The song was sung very beautifully by Alia and hubby Ranbir didn't shy away from lauding her for how wonderfully she sung the love anthem of 2022. The crowd too was mesmerised by how she sang. As the days draw nearer, the excitement for Brahmastra is increasing too.

Watch Alia Bhatt singing in front of a large audience in IIT Bombay, HERE.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Yash Raj Film’s historical epic, Shamshera, which co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor. The film was directed by Karan Malhotra. He will then be seen in Dharma Productions’ mythological fantasy drama, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. He will be seen in the romantic drama with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan on Holi next year, and then, he will end his year with Animal, by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which is among the most awaited films of next year. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna and is scheduled to release on Independence day 2023. Alia Bhatt, who is running high on success of Darlings and Gangubai Kathiawadi, apart from Brahmastra, will be seen in the Hollywood action flick Heart Of Stone and Karan Johar's romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Also read: Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji clarifies why Ranbir Kapoor wore shoes in the temple scene; Releases trailer in 4K