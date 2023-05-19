Alia Bhatt impresses netizens as she learns to say hello in Korean: The way she said annyeonghaseyo is so cute

Actress Alia Bhatt, who was announced as the first Indian Global ambassador for Gucci, recently jetted off to Seoul to attend Cruise 2024 show. Earlier today, she shared a glimpse of her first-ever trip to Seoul. The event took place on May 16 and the actress was seen making heads turn in a 1960s-feel black dress. But it was her transparent handbag that stole the limelight. In the video shared by the Italian fashion house, Alia is seen learning Korean. She even gave an 'electrifying' view of Seoul.

Alia Bhatt leaves netizens impressed by her Korean

The video starts with Alia dressed in a white robe in her room. While speaking to her team, she asks them, 'How do you say hello in Korean?' She is heard saying 'annyeonghaseyo (hello)' and 'annyeong (bye)' in Korean. Before getting ready for the grand evening, Alia enjoyed the breathtaking view from her room. She said, "o we are in Seoul, Korea. I have never been to Korea before. Just look at this view, I have just been staring at the electrifying energy of the city since I have gotten here. It is quite adventurous. Let's go get ready."

ALSO READ: WATCH: Alia Bhatt's sweet interaction with French fan at Gucci Cruise 2024 is winning hearts on the Internet

She also spoke about her look for the Gucci Cruise 2024 show. Alia revealed that she wanted to try something new for makeup this time. She added, "Today's dress is very fun. But it is also classic. It is a '60s-ish shift feel. So we are trying to have some fun with hair and makeup as well. For makeup, I want to try something new for the first time in my life – strong eyes. I don't usually do liner but she (Korean makeup artist) has guaranteed me that my eyes will look big. This is my first time appearing for Gucci, it is my first time attending a fashion show, it will be spectacular, I can just feel it... my hair has been the longest it has ever been, and I have always wanted to do a long ponytail and with this dress and the structure, it all just balances out very well."

While heading to the venue, Alia is heard saying that her 'anxiety level is peak during traffic'. She even met Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson. She greeted Alia and said, "Pleased to meet you. How are you doing?" Alia looked all things excited to be a part of the show for the first time.

After she shared the video, netizens were seen reacting to her Korean. A user wrote, "Here for the one presenting our country proudly here for our alia. Rooting for her as the newest global ambassador for @gucci so proud of you @aliaabhatt didn't know you will look so cute speaking korean. My bollywook-kdrama moment." Another user wrote, "The way she said anyeonghaseo is so cute."