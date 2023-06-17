Alia Bhatt is a Barbie in her all-Pink attire, shares jet-lagged pics ahead of Heart Of Stone trailer launch

Alia Bhatt is all set for the trailer launch of her upcoming Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone. She will be seen alongside Gal Gadot in this one. The actress is currently in Sao Paulo, Brazil for the grand Netflix Tudum 2023 event wherein the trailer of her film will be released. She was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport heading for the event and now she has dropped the first pictures from there looking like a cute Barbie indeed. Scroll down to see her pictures.

Alia Bhatt drops pictures from Sao Paulo

Taking to her Instagram handle, we can see Alia Bhatt has dropped several pictures of her from Brazil where she is attending the Netflix Tudum 2023 event. The first picture is a collage of her many moods. She can be seen in an all-Pink attire that is adding on to her cuteness. Her outfit has an oversized Pink blazer that she paired with a same-colored high waist skirt and a same-colored bralette. She has tied her hair in a bun and with minimal makeup the Barbie looks absolutely adorable. In the next picture, the Dear Zindagi star has given a glimpse of her entire outfit. Then comes her left profile, then in the next picture we can see her sitting on the bed. Last, but not the least, she is finally seen lying down and trying to sleep. Sharing these pictures, Alia wrote, “this barbie is jet lagged.”

Check it out:

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Apart from her big Hollywood debut with Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot in Heart Of Stone, the actress has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. This film will also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. KJo will be returning on the director’s chair after almost 7 years. The first look of the film has already created a lot of hype and fans cannot wait for the film to release.

