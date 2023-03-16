Alia Bhatt is a spitting image of Soni Razdan in new pic; Fans can't stop gushing over the mother-daughter duo

Alia Bhatt, who is one of the most loved actresses in town, celebrated her 30th birthday on March 15. She recently jetted off to London with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha, mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia's fans and friends flooded social media with adorable birthday wishes. Even her mom Soni posted a heartwarming post on Instagram. She shared a collage featuring Alia and herself. The mother-daughter duo looked like a spitting image of each other.

Soni Razdan drops a pic with her 'little twin child' Alia Bhatt

The collage featured a young Soni donning a red bindi and earrings while Alia looked like her twin as she also wore a bindi and earrings. Along with the collage, her mom penned a heartwarming note and called Alia her 'little twin child'. Soni's post read, "Happy Birthday my little twin child. Apart from having some facial features in common we also share a love for bhindi and baingan (unlike our other two family members) we apparently walk alike, talk alike, and have similar ways of being. However apart from these few things - you are uniquely you and totally your own person and I’m so proud of the wonderful woman you’re becoming … love you darling you make the world a better place in ways both big and small. May you continue your fascinating journey with love and good health always by your side." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the post, fans couldn't stop gushing over their beauty. A fan commented, "Thanks a ton for giving us Alia." Another fan wrote, "Like mother like daughter." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Alia also received lovely wishes from her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Neetu dropped a picture of Alia and penned a beautiful wish for her 'bahurani'. Even Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a throwback beach picture of Alia and wished her on her birthday.

Work front

Recently, Alia wrapped up the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh in Kashmir. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. This year, she will also be shooting for Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Soon, she will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor opens up on protecting daughter Raha's privacy; Hopes she doesn't say 'Taimur, Jeh get..'