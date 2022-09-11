Alia Bhatt is all hearts as Brahmastra mints Rs 160 crore worldwide in 2 days at box office; PIC

Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine as Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has taken a record-breaking start at the global box office. Released on September 9, the first installment of Ayan Mukerji's directorial also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni collected Rs 75 crore on its opening day. On its second day, it earned Rs 85 crore globally, bringing up the total collection to Rs 160 crores. Meanwhile, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada as well.

Now, Alia, who essayed the role of Isha, Shiva's love interest has reacted to the box office collection on her social media. Earlier today, Ayan on Sunday shared a post on Instagram, announcing the global collection of the film, the filmmaker captioned the post: "BRAHMĀSTRA 2-DAYS BOX OFFICE. प्यार से बड़ा कोई ब्रह्मास्त्र नहीं है इस दुनिया में । Thank you to all our audiences, for spreading Love and Light in Cinemas this weekend ! #brahmastra." The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress re-shared the caption on her Instagram story and added a red heart emoji.