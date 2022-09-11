Alia Bhatt is all hearts as Brahmastra mints Rs 160 crore worldwide in 2 days at box office; PIC
Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra' has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office.
Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine as Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has taken a record-breaking start at the global box office. Released on September 9, the first installment of Ayan Mukerji's directorial also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni collected Rs 75 crore on its opening day. On its second day, it earned Rs 85 crore globally, bringing up the total collection to Rs 160 crores. Meanwhile, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada as well.
Now, Alia, who essayed the role of Isha, Shiva's love interest has reacted to the box office collection on her social media. Earlier today, Ayan on Sunday shared a post on Instagram, announcing the global collection of the film, the filmmaker captioned the post: "BRAHMĀSTRA 2-DAYS BOX OFFICE. प्यार से बड़ा कोई ब्रह्मास्त्र नहीं है इस दुनिया में । Thank you to all our audiences, for spreading Love and Light in Cinemas this weekend ! #brahmastra." The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress re-shared the caption on her Instagram story and added a red heart emoji.
Check out Alia Bhatt's Instagram story:
The movie also features extended cameos by Shah Rukh Khan as Vanar Astra and Deepika Padukone as Jal Astra. It is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse. It is one of the most expensive Indian films to date and has reportedly been produced on a budget of over Rs 400 crore.
Apart from Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara co-starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh and a Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.
