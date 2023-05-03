Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she returns to Mumbai after making India proud at MET Gala 2023 debut; See Pics

All eyes were on Alia Bhatt yesterday as she made her MET gala debut. She often makes her fans go speechless with her fashion sense but yesterday was special. She broke the internet literally and treated her fans and followers to several photos from the red carpet. We have to admit that she looked nothing less than a dream floating on the red carpet and making India proud. Well, the Dear Zindagi star has returned to Mumbai today. Scroll down to see her pictures.

Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai

After a successful stint at MET Gala 2023, Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai today. She arrived at Mumbai’s private airport. In the pictures, we can see Alia seated in her car and looking cute as she smiled at the paparazzi. She was dressed in black attire. Alia sported no makeup look and tied her hair in a single ponytail and as always looked lovely.

Fans react to Alia Bhatt’s MET Gala look

Alia Bhatt paid tribute to the fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld with her pearl-embroidered gown made of a whopping 100,000 pearls. She wore a white gown with a huge tulle. She opted for a nude makeup look while her hair was done half up, and she wore a bow of pearls. Alia accessorized with a pair of statement diamond earrings and bracelets. The moment she dropped her look on social media, one of the fan wrote, “Looking too pretty”. Another fan wrote, “PRETTEIST MET GALA LOOK FROM THE HISTORY OF BOLLYWOOD.” Third fan wrote, “QUEEN Of BOLLYWOOD ALIA BHATT KAPOOR.” Fourth fan wrote, “Raha has her own Disney Princess.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has some exciting projects lined up. The actress, who was last seen in Brahmastra, has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani next. She will star alongside Ranveer Singh in the film. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with the spy thriller Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles.

