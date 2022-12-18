Alia Bhatt is back with another of her 'sunshine selfies'; Don't miss her post-pregnancy glow

Alia Bhatt needs no introduction. The Student Of The Year actress has gone on to carve a niche for herself in Bollywood within no time. Alia embraced motherhood on November 6, 2022, with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor, and is radiant as a new mother in town! She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she gives a glimpse of her everyday routine to her fans and followers. Just a while back, Alia shared a new picture on her Instagram handle and her post-pregnancy is unmissable.

Posting a sun-kissed picture on Instagram, in her caption, Alia wrote: "time to trouble you another one of my sunshine selfies. happy sunday." She looked super cute in the photo as she rocked a no-make-up look. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress can be seen laying on her bed as she donned a ribbed grey T-shirt and tied her hair in a bun. Alia's glow left her fans impressed and sent love to her in the comments section. A user wrote: "Alia my favorite!!" While another user said: "Hot mommy" A third user added: "Alia Bhatt U R So Cute."

About Alia Bhatt's pregnancy

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in June. She married Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April this year. On November 24, 2022, the newly turned parents named their daughter Raha. Announcing the birth of their baby, the Student Of The Year actress shared an official announcement on her social media handle, that read: "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia Bhatt's work front

On the work front, Alia will star next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa. She will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot.