Alia Bhatt is ecstatic as she makes it to list of ‘great’ performances with Tom Hanks, Marilyn Monroe

Alia Bhatt is on a roll! The actress is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The actress starred in four movies that released this year- Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Darlings. Her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi was hailed by many, and the actress also received congratulatory calls and messages for her role from fellow Bollywood stars. Now, Alia’s Gangubai performance has been acknowledged internationally as well!



Alia Bhatt cannot contain her excitement as she made it to an international publication's list of the greatest performances of all time. The Guardian recently released a list of the best and the worst big-screen performances of all time selected by their film writers, and Alia’s name was among the ‘great’ performances, with the likes of Tom Hanks, Lupita Nyong’o and Marilyn Monroe. Guardian writer Mike McCahill wrote that Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi was one of the greatest performances this year. “Her extraordinarily expressive dancing in drum number Dholida tells its own story: veering from communal celebration to personal desolation, it’s a walloping three-minute tabulation of everything this woman has gained and lost,” wrote McCahill.