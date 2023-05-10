Alia Bhatt is excited for Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif; Says, 'we don’t see girls’ trips…'

After Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Excel Entertainment announced yet another road trip film in collaboration with Tiger Baby, titled ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, and fans have been waiting with bated breaths for any updates about the movie. Now, in a recent interview, Alia Bhatt spoke about Jee Le Zaraa, and why she is excited about the film. She said that she, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif are doing roles that are sparking new conversations, and how films on female friendships are under-represented.

Alia Bhatt is excited for Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Alia Bhatt said, “I think that Priyanka, me and Katrina are already doing roles that are sparking new conversations. We’re doing more female friendship films. We don’t see much of that. Girls’ trips, girls just being friends and not fighting over stupid things. I’m quite excited about that.” She further added that when they announced Jee Le Zaraa, they were met with a really positive response. “I remember PC [Priyanka Chopra] saying, ‘You don’t really know what you’re missing until you actually claim it,’” said Alia.

Speaking about choosing roles that spark new conversations, Alia Bhatt said that her film Highway was a survival story, and it addressed the topic of how many girls face violence within their own home. “With Kapoor & Sons, it was about how little time we have and how much we should value our family,” she said.

About Jee Le Zaraa

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti, produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Jee Le Zaraa will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. In March, Farhan Akhtar shared a picture as he commenced the recce of the film. The picture showed him standing in the desert of Rajasthan. In his caption, he wrote, “Searching for gold #locationscout #jeelezaraa #rajasthan"

