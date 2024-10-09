Alia Bhatt is ‘greatest actress of this generation’ claims Samantha Ruth Prabhu and its proof of their love for each other 

For decades, there has been a misconception in Bollywood that actresses can't be friends, and rumors about alleged 'cat fights' make headlines. However, the new age actresses have left no stone unturned to change the perception, and we saw the same recently. Samantha Ruth Prabhu praised Alia Bhatt in her latest social media post and called her the greatest actress of this generation, admiring her success over the years.

Today, on October 9, 2024, Samantha took her Instagram handle and shared the Telugu trailer of Alia's upcoming film. However, the highlight of the post was Samantha's photo on stage with the Darlings actress. At the same time, the caption stole the limelight where the superstar actress from the South turned cheerleader for Alia Bhatt.

She penned, "There is one and only Alia Bhatt. The greatest actress of this generation" and went on to promote her. The gesture won the hearts of fans, who expressed their admiration over the camaraderie between Samantha and Alia in the comment section. One user wrote, "One best actress is supporting the other, and they say women aren't supportive. Kudos." Another user commented, "Queen praising another quote."

Apart from the post, we saw the bond between both actresses a day ago when they shared the stage at an event in Hyderabad. They sat beside each other and were seen talking in between. Apart from sharing a warm hug, the Brahmastra actress even sang Samatha Ruth Prabhu's famous song, Oo Antava, in public for her.

She even praised the Family Man actress, calling her a "hero on and off-screen." Alia said, "It's not easy to be a woman in a man's world, but you have surpassed gender. You stand tall on your two feet, and you have your talent and your strong kicks to be an example for everyone."

On the work front, Samantha will be next seen in the spy thriller web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The show will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.

