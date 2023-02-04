Alia Bhatt jams to Ranbir Kapoor’s TJMM song Tere Pyaar Mein during workout- WATCH VIDEO

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt , who welcomed her first child with hubby Ranbir Kapoor in November 2022, has resumed her workout, and is often spotted post her yoga sessions in the city. In the last few days, we saw pictures and videos of the new mom acing surya namaskaras , hammock inversion and more. Now, the actress has shared another workout video in which we can see her doing cardio while listening to the song Tere Pyaar Mein from her hubby Ranbir Kapoor, and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Alia Bhatt gave a shoutout to the recently released song Tere Pyaar Main from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The song features Ranbir Kapoor and Shradhha Kapoor, and it has a catchy tune and beats. Looks like it has quickly become Alia’s go-to workout song, as the actress is seen enjoying it while doing cardio. The workout video shared by Alia shows her sweating it out on a cross trainer, while singing along to Tere Pyaar Mein and jamming to it. In her caption, she mentioned that she has been listening to the song on loop ever since it released. “Filhaal hum toh sirf Cardio ke pyaar mein bheege bheege bheege @shraddhakapoor #TerePyaarMein on loop dada @ipritamofficial,” wrote Alia. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, and the music is by Pritam. The lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

A comment on Alia Bhatt’s post read, “That workout glowww,” while another comment read, “Howwwwq adorable this is.” Shraddha Kapoor shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, "Uffff you cutestest @aliaabhatt." She also added, "P.S: Ye kya Makkaari hai Ranbir? Apne real id se aao (laughing emojis)"