Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & others laud Ek Villain Returns trailer; CHECK REACTIONS

The trailer of Ek Villain Returns, directed by Mohit Suri and starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria was dropped yesterday afternoon and the response to the trailer has been massive. It has taken the social media by storm. The trailer has been able to mesmerize not just the fans but also many celebrities, who have found the trailer crackling. Many celebrities took to Instagram to share what they felt about the movie.

Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Aadar Jain and many other celebrities took to Instagram and either re-shared the trailer or shared the link of the trailer of the film. The unanimous support from the industry surely is heartening to see.

Have a look at how celebrities have reacted to Ek Villain Returns Trailer:

In the trailer launch of the film, Arjun Kapoor was asked about what advice would he give to a lover who has gone through a heartbreak and how would he console him or her. To this, Arjun said that he is no one to advise someone who has gone through a heartbreak because no one can really understand how it feels except the one who has suffered it. He added that everyone should have a heartbreak in their life because the journey to redeem oneself after a setback or a heartbreak is an enriching one.

Ek Villain Returns will release on the 29th of July, only in theatres. John Abraham’s upcoming films include Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and Tehran. Arjun Kapoor will be seen in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar, after Ek Villain Returns.

