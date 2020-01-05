Alia Bhatt joins beau Ranbir Kapoor as he cheers for his team at the Indian Super League and fans are in awe

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's photo from last night's match between Mumbai City FC and ATK has taken over the internet and how. Check it out.

is a huge fan of Football as a sport, and while he is snapped every other weekend as he steps out for a game, the actor also the co-owner of Mumbai City FC, along with City Football Group, and Bimal Parekh. And last night, the team was playing against ATK at the Indian Super League and also a part of the game was the man himself. However, he did have company in the form of girlfriend and the much-loved star, .

Photos and videos of Alia and Ranbir have been doing the rounds on social media, and well, they sure have all of our hearts. The two of them have been spotted together time and again, and well, it looks like this is nothing short of a treat to all their fans since they recently returned from their New Year getaway. Both Ranveer and Alia were dressed in casual. While Ranbir wore a blue t-shirt and blue denim, Alia put together black denims with a t-shirt and denim jacket.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's photo here:

On the work front, both Alia and Ranbir will soon be sharing screen space in the upcoming film Brahmastra. Apart from that, Ranbir is gearing up for Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, while Alia has a list of films ahead of her.

