Alia Bhatt joins BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on a video call to workout amid lockdown and gives friendship goals

Alia Bhatt and bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor have found the perfect way to stay in touch and workout amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Here’s how Alia and Akansha are shelling out fitness goals. Check it out.

The Coronavirus lockdown has forced everyone to stay at home and even and her best friend and Guilty star Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are self quarantining. Amidst the COVID 19 lockdown, Alia and Akansha have found a perfect way to workout and stay fit and it surely is a lesson for all of us stuck back at home. Being a fitness lover, Alia likes to workout at the gym. However, since all gyms have been shut, the Raazi star chose to step it up at home with her best friend and Guilty star Akansha.

A glimpse of Alia and Akansha’s workout session was recently seen on the Raazi star’s Instagram story. In the photo that was shared by Akansha and later was reposted by Alia, we can see Alia sitting at her home gym while Akansha can be seen sitting on the floor and talking to her best friend and the trainer. Well, surely the two best friends aren’t going to miss out on their workout and chat time amidst the Coronavirus lockdown and the adorable photo of Alia and Akansha connecting on a video call is proof of it.

Akansha captioned it as, “When the going gets tough, the tough gets going.” Sharing the same photo, Alia further used a sticker and urged people to stay at home amid the COVID 19 lockdown. Akansha was last seen in Guilty with Kiara Advani, Taher Shabbir and Gurfateh. The series was about Me Too movement and Alia went to cheer for her best friend’s debut at the screening of the Netflix original film. Often photos of Alia and Akansha are shared on social media by the two actresses and recently, for Alia’s birthday, the two spent time together.

Check out Alia and Akansha's workout photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has a couple of projects lined up. She will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film will be released on September 11, 2020. Apart from this, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with . The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and . It is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

