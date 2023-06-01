Alia Bhatt, Julia Roberts, Serena Williams, Idris Elba and others join Gucci's gender equality initiative

Alia Bhatt has been hitting headlines for all the right reasons. Recently, she added another feather to her cap as she was announced as Gucci's first Indian Global Ambassador. The news came after she made her debut at Met Gala 2023. Later, Alia made her debut at Gucci's Cruise 2024 show in Seoul. Now, Alia teamed up with the biggest Hollywood celebs in Gucci's new video.

Alia Bhatt joins Julia Roberts, Idris Elba and others in new video

The talented celebs came together to show support for gender equality as a part of the Italian luxury house's new campaign. Alia shared the video on Twitter and expressed excitement about joining the campaign. The video starts with Julia Garner, Halle Bailey, John Legend and Salma Hayek introducing themselves. Salma is then heard saying that she ‘chimes for gender equality’. It is followed by Alia, Serena Williams and Julia Roberts showing their support for freedom, education, strength, opportunity and dignity. The video ends with Idris Elba saying, "We chime as one."

Alia shared the video and wrote, "Excited to be chiming in for Gucci Chime’s 10th Anniversary Campaign! Gucci chime for gender equality. Chime in." Fans were elated to see Alia with other celebs. They were all heart.

Earlier, Alia expressed joy as she joined the Gucci family. She said that she was 'honoured' to represent the brand. She shared on her Instagram handle, "I’m honored to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together."

Work front

Alia is all set to be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. The first look posters were unveiled recently on Karan Johar's birthday and it got their fans quite excited. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Apart from this, Alia has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She will be making her Hollywood debut this year with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.