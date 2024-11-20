Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor share excitement for Aryan Khan's directorial debut series; Ananya Panday says 'you're not ready for this'

After months of speculation, Netflix officially announced Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan's debut as a director in an upcoming series. As the streaming platform shared the announcement post on its Instagram handle, celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Ananya Panday expressed excitement. They extended their warm wishes to the star-kid.

Shah Rukh Khan and his family have had some really close bonds in the film industry over the past three decades. Despite Aryan staying away from media glares, he has known them closely, who penned their words of encouragement for him.

Alia Bhatt, who has worked with SRK and collaborated with his production company, re-shared the Netflix post on her Instagram stories handle and shared her excitement, writing, "Can't wait!"

Ananya Panday is a close friend of Aryan's sister, Suhana Khan, and has known him since childhood, expressed her confidence in the upcoming series and wrote, "Oh, so you are so not ready for this. Excited for you, Aryan" and she re-shared the announcement.

Similarly, Shanaya Kapoor another popular star kid, a close friend of Suhana and Aryan, joined the other celebrations as she extended her warm wishes, writing, "You star! So proud. Cannot wait for this." Kapoor will also feature in her debut film, co-starring Vikrant Massey.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar, a close friend of the Khan family and who has known Aryan since his birth, showcased his pride for King Khan's elder son, who is all set to set up in Bollywood. He wrote, "Love you, Aryan!!!! I am so so so so proud of you and can't wait for the world to see your incredible series.!!!! It's going to rock and roll" and tagged his Instagram handle.

Interestingly, the 27-year-old first appeared on-screen playing King Khan's younger version in Karan's directorial project, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2001.

Although everyone expected Aryan to follow his father's footsteps into acting, the star-kid was clear about his interest in writing and directing. Shah Rukh Khan described that his elder son's series would follow the journey of an ambitious outsider into the glamorous yet tricky world of cinema and portray how he overcomes challenges to find his way out.

While other details about the project are still under wraps, it is scheduled to be released in 2025 and full of drama, humor, and important cameos. His mother, Gauri Khan, will produce the show under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

