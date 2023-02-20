Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Navya Nanda attend Armaan Jain’s wife Anissa Malhotra’s godh bharai; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra Jain will embrace parenthood soon. Their family hosted a godh bharai ceremony aka baby shower for mom-to-be Anissa, ahead of the baby’s arrival. Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture from the godh bharai, in which she was seen posing with Anissa. Neetu Kapoor was also present at the baby shower, and shared a couple of pictures from the celebration. Now, a few other fam-jam pictures have gone viral, and they show Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Tina Ambani, and others in attendance.

Pictures of parents-to-be Anissa Malhotra and Armaan Jain have been shared by guests who attended the godh bharai ceremony. One such picture that has surfaced on the Internet shows Kareena, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Tina Ambani and others posing with the couple. Kareena and Alia stood on either side of Anissa. The gorgeous mom-to-be wore a bright blue saree, while Kareena opted for a light grey ethnic kurta set. Alia was seen in a blue and yellow printed outfit, and wore a maang tikka. Meanwhile, Tina Ambani posed next to Alia, and Kareena’s aunt Rima Jain was seen next to her. Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda was also seen in the right corner of the fam-jam picture, and she wore a yellow ethnic suit for the occasion.

Another picture that has surfaced on social media shows Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila Devi, Rima Jain, Manoj Jain and others posing together. Check out the pictures below!