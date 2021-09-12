Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu REACT to horrific rape crimes reported across India

A spate of horrific rape crimes have been reported across India over the last few days and the most recent one came from Mumbai, India. As per reports, a 32-year-old woman was brutally assaulted and raped inside a parked tempo car in Mumbai's suburbs of Sakinaka, Andheri. She eventually passed away at a city hospital where she was admitted. The accused, a 45-year-old man has reportedly been arrested and even confessed to the crime.

Journalist Faye D'souza shared the news of the Mumbai crime as well as other rape crimes that have taken place across India. Two other such incidents took place in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The details of these incidents will leave you shaken up.

Several celebrities reacted to journalist Faye D'souza's post. One of them was Kalki Koechlin who commented saying, "Is there a way to make the accused the headline of such crimes? How old are they? What do they do? Do they have a record of past crimes? These are people who live amongst us, we need to bring them out into plain view."

reposted the post on her Instagram Story and wrote, "WTF is going on? This is infuriating." Kareena was also heartbroken over the news, while Taapsee wrote, "News today.. every day.. goes like this. Coz she fought too much. That's the prize she paid for fighting her life."

Check out some of the reactions to the heartbreaking news:

