Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan wreak havoc with gorgeous photos; Internet gushes over their 'good looks'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the massive success of her recently released film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She featured opposite Ranveer Singh in the Karan Johar directorial. Amid enjoying appreciation from fans for her performance, Alia on August 18, took to social media and shared pictures with her all-time favorite and sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Alia is often seen expressing her admiration for Bebo and going by the pictures, it seems like the duo is teaming up for something.

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan take the Internet by storm

A while ago, Alia posted three pictures with Bebo. In the pictures, the Bollywood beauties are seen sporting stylish outfits. Alia is seen wearing a rusted crop top paired with a matching overcoat and sharara pants while Bebo too is seen sporting a similar outfit which is white in color. Going by the pictures, they can be seen shooting for something special. Alia shared the pictures and expressed her wish to work with Bebo in a film.

She wrote, "Can it get any better… P.S. Can someone please cast us in a film together…although we may spend most of our time on set reflecting." We can't deny the fact that these pictures scream out 'good looks, good looks and good looks'. Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, they took over the Internet in no time. Karan Johar commented, "We need a film with this cast." Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Poo square." Even the fans started asking them to do a film together. A fan wrote, "The collab we didn’t know we needed." Another fan wrote, "THE ONLY DUO I APPROVE OF." One of the comments also read, "Bebo & Rani together on the screen will (fire emoji)." Others were also seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments.

Work front

Alia will be next seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She also has Vasan Bala's next in her kitty. On the other hand, Kareena has Hansal Mehta's next, Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X and The Crew in the pipeline.

