Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Navya Nanda enjoy blissful moments with family at Anissa’s baby shower-VIDEO

Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra are all set to embrace parenthood soon! Anissa is expecting her first child with Armaan Jain, and just a few days ago, the Kapoor family hosted a godh bharai or baby shower for the beautiful mom-to-be. Anissa looked gorgeous in a blue saree and was seen posing with Armaan’s cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan in a picture shared by the actress on Instagram. Soon, other pictures from the baby shower were shared by Neetu Kapoor, Armaan Jain, and others, and they showed all the members of the Kapoor clan celebrating. Alia Bhatt, Kareena, Neetu Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, and many others were in attendance. Now, a video from the baby shower has surfaced on Instagram, and it shows Anissa, Armaan, Kareena, Alia, Neetu Kapoor, and Navya Nanda’s candid, beautiful moments.

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Navya Nanda feature in video from Anissa Malhotra’s baby shower

The video shared by Anissa Malhotra on her Instagram opens with the parents-to-be posing together. Anissa wore a blue embroidered saree for the occasion, while Armaan wore a beige kurta, embroidered ethnic jacket, and pajamas. The video also shows the guests showering the mama-to-be with rose petals. We then see Neetu Kapoor enjoying a happy, candid moment. Alia Bhatt is also seen in a dark green outfit and matching maang tikka, and the joy on her face is unmissable! Kareena looks beautiful in a pastel-coloured outfit, while Navya Naveli Nanda is seen in a mustard-coloured ethnic outfit, at Anissa’s godh bharai. Sharing the video, Anissa wrote, “1 + 1 = 3 Surrounding by my closest friends and family.” Check out the video below!

Pictures of Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and others at Anissa Malhotra’s godh bharai

A few days ago, fam-jam pictures from Anissa Malhotra’s baby shower had gone viral! One of the pictures showed Alia, Kareena, Navya, Tina Ambani, Kareena’s aunt Rima Jain, posing along with the parents-to-be Armaan and Anissa. Alia looks lovely in a dark green and yellow ethnic outfit, while Kareena slayed in a light grey suit.

Another picture showed Randhir Kapoor, Kareena, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Neila Devi, Navya and others posing together.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani’s PIC with her bridesmaids Ishita Advani and Anissa Malhotra Jain goes VIRAL