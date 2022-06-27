Alia Bhatt & Kartik Aaryan in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein sequel? R Madhavan opens up on his dream cast

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was one of the most romantic films that was loved by everyone. This film still remains close to everyone’s hearts. Well, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that this film starring Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan gave R Madhavan overnight fame. The on-screening pairing of Madhavan and Dia was indeed one of the best and their chemistry was loved and appreciated by fans. Well, for the past some time the buzz around its remake and sequel has been doing the rounds and now in a recent interview, the actor opened up about his dream cast for RHTDM remake.

Talking to India Today, R Madhavan revealed that he does not think that a remake of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein will be made. However, when he was further asked who according to him could step into his shoes for the character of Maddy? The actor initially replied that he does not know who else will he cast. But later added Kartik Aaryan and Alia Bhatt’s name. Well, this will be quite an interesting pair and a fresh one.

Meanwhile, talking about Alia Bhatt, she took all her fand by a pleasant surprise this morning after announcing her first pregnancy with hubby Ranbir Kapoor. The couple are elated to step into parenthood and social media is filled with wishes for them. On the work front, she has Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.

Talking about Kartik Aaryan, he is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He has a lot of exciting projects in hand like Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. What do you think of this fresh pairing?

