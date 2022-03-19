Alia Bhatt & Katrina Kaif can’t stop gushing over Kareena Kapoor Khan’s beach PIC with Jeh

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif just can’t stop gushing over Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest picture with her younger son Jeh. Kareena is currently enjoying her holiday in Maldives with sister Karisma Kapoor and their kids. The actress has been consistently treating fans to glimpses of her fun time there with pictures on her social media space. Speaking of which, yesterday, Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture in which she can be seen building a sandcastle with Jeh as the mother-son duo spent some quality time together on the beach. Sharing this picture, Kareena captioned it, “On Holi, we build sandcastles. Happy Holi!” along with heart emoticons.

Soon after she posted it, the picture was flooded with a lot of likes and comments from fans and friends. Among others, Alia and Katrina too left reactions on Kareena’s post. Both the actresses took to the comments section and dropped a slew of red heart emojis. Saba Pataudi and Manish Malhotra commented on the Jab We Met actress’ post as well.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif’s comments on Kareena’s post:

On the work front, Alia has several interesting projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in the much-awaited RRR and Brahmastra. Apart from these, she has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, and Jee Le Zaraa.

Katrina, on the other hand, will be seen in Tiger 3 and Phone Bhoot. She will be collaborating with Alia in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will feature in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently announced her digital debut with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in Sujoy Ghosh’s next project.

