Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif extend ‘likes’ as Aryan Khan confirms Bollywood debut, Shanaya Kapoor drops stars

It was a big day for Shah Rukh Khan and his family as Aryan Khan announced that he soon going to make a debut in Bollywood as a writer and not as an actor. While parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were unable to contain their excitement and dropped heartfelt messages for Aryan in the comments section, several high-profile Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have reacted to the development.

On Tuesday, Aryan shared a picture that shows the script and a clapboard with "Red Chillies Entertainment" written on it. He captioned his Instagram post as “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action (with camera emoticon).” While it is yet to ascertain whether Aryan will be the writer or the director of the film or both, this development has surely taken the internet by storm.

Aryan’s bestie Shanaya Kapoor took to the comments section and wrote, “Wooooo!!!” with star emoticons. Aryan’s mother and professional interior designer Gauri Khan wrote, “Can’t wait to watch” with heart-eyed emoticons. Shah Rukh Khan also felt being on cloud nine as wrote, "Wow....thinking...believing....dreaming done, now onto dare....wish you the best for the first one. It's always special...."

Soon, Aryan Khan replied to dad Shah Rukh Khan’s comment and said, "Thank you! Looking forward to your surprise visits on set." Shah Rukh, funnily wrote, "then better keep afternoon shifts!! No early mornings."

In this post, while several fans and celebrities have dropped hearts and extended their well-wishes, highly paid Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have showered their likes on the development.