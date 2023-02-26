Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan serve looks as they attend a red carpet event; See PICS

Kiara Advani, who recently got married to Sidharth Malhotra is now back to work as she is often snapped at events. On Sunday evening, the actress was snapped arriving at a red-carpet event. The Shehzada stars Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon were also spotted at the event as they marked their presence. Moreover, Alia Bhatt too turned head over heels as she arrived at the event. The actress is currently enjoying her motherhood and is often snapped at events. Kiara, Alia, Kriti and Kartik serve looks at an event

In the pictures, Kiara Advani is seen donning a hot red gown and looked stunning as she kept her hair wide open. Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan were twinning in black as they arrived at the event. The former was seen wearing a black co-ord set whereas the latter was sporting an all-black suit. Moreover, his beard was going perfectly fine with his over all look. However, what caught our attention was Alia Bhatt’s simple and subtle look. The actress wore a stylish sea-green dress and accessorised it with a neckpiece. Her on-point makeup and million-dollar smile was enough to turn head over heels. Check out the pictures here

Work front Kiara Advani has been shooting for SatyaPrem Ki Katha, which marks her second on-screen collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She also has S Shankar's political thriller, which is tentatively titled RC 15, and features Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead role. Kartik and Kriti, on the other hand were recently seen in Shehzada. Whereas Alia Bhatt is expected to resume the shooting of her highly anticipated project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She is expected to kickstart the shooting of Jee Le Zaraa. The upcoming road movie, which is helmed by Farhan Akhtar features Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif, in the lead roles.

