Alia Bhatt kisses the smile goodbye as she flips the bird with her girl gang on her birthday; Watch Video

Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday with her gang over the weekend. The actress took to Instagram to share a few photos from her birthday weekend.

turned a year older over the weekend. She welcomed her 27th birthday with her girl gang which included her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and sister Shaheen Bhatt. While fans were treated to videos of the Brahmastra star ringing in her birthday with two cakes, Alia has now taken to Instagram to give fans a first-hand account of how she celebrated her birthday. The Gully Boy star began sharing an insight into her birthday celebrations with a tik-tok video.

The video featured Alia, Akansha, Shaheen and Meghna Goyal. The girl gang was seen soaking up some sun as they sat down for the video. Set against the popular Y2K, bbno$ - Lalala song, the girl gang recreated the viral challenge. It was at the far end of the video that the girl gang flip the bird and drop some jaws. Akansha had previously shared the video on her Instagram Stories. Alia shared the video on her account today with the caption, "for life .." before she added, "(how I spent my birthday)".

Check out Alia Bhatt's video below:

Apart from the video, Alia also shared a couple of photos with her sister Shaheen. Check them out below:

Over the weekend, videos flooded the internet revealing Alia had taken a quick trip with her girl gang. The actress rang in her birthday on a mellow note. She was seen cutting a couple of cakes while her buddies sang the birthday song for her. Check out the video below:

On the work front, Alia will be seen in three projects. She will soon be seen in Brahmastra, opposite her beau . She will then feature in Sadak 2, directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. She will also star in her first project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali titled Gangubai Kathiawadi.

