Alia Bhatt on Koffee With Karan 7: Ranbir Kapoor was listening to every word priest said during our wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to enter the new phase of their relationship as they are soon going to become parents. The couple recently announced their pregnancy and left all their fans pleasantly surprised. Well, these two got married on April 14 and since then fans have been wanting to know every detail about their relationship. Well, Alia, along with Ranveer Singh was the first guest on Koffee With Karan 7 and as expected she had a lot of things to talk about her wedding, her love life etc. She spoke about her adaptation process to the Kapoor family.

When Karan Johar asked her about her adaptation process to the Kapoor family since she belongs to a completely different family, Alia Bhatt quipped that she has adapted in a very good way. Alia revealed that she has come from a family where it was only her mum, father and her sister. But Kapoor family is a big family and they have all massive celebrations together. Alia also said that in the Kapoor family, almost everyone does everything together. The Dear Zindagi actress said, “I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family and actually it has given me a totally new layer in my life.”

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor being a traditional person, Alia Bhatt revealed that they had been living together for quite some time now and the Shamshera actor wanted Alia to make sure that they had a Diwali pooja at their house. So now the actress gets involved in Diwali pooja and gets everyone together.

While talking about the wedding, Alia Bhatt said that Ranbir Kapoor was so involved in the ceremonies that he was asking questions to the priest. To this Karan Johar agreed and revealed that at the wedding he was listening to every word the priest was saying. Alia Bhatt concluded by saying, “I adapted in a very lovely way.”

