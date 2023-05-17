Alia Bhatt, Korean star IU spotted sitting next to each other at Gucci Cruise 2024; Internet can't keep calm

Actress Alia Bhatt recently jetted off to Seoul to attend the Gucci Cruise 2024 show. Last week, she was announced as the first Indian Global ambassador for the Italian luxury brand. On May 16, the Gucci Cruise 2024 show was held at Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul and it was graced by several top names including Harry Styles, Dakota Johnson. NewJeans Hanni, Shin Min-ah, and IU. Interestingly, Alia and Korean actor and idol, Lee Ji-eun aka IU were spotted sitting next to each other and their picture went viral on the Internet.

Netizens can't stop gushing over Alia Bhatt and IU's picture

For the grand event, Alia was seen donning a printed Gucci black dress. But it was her transparent bag that grabbed everyone's attention on social media. She looked all things gorgeous and chic in her outfit. On the other hand, IU looked beautiful as she was seen sporting a white sheer dress. During the event, Alia was spotted sitting next to IU and their picture has taken the Internet by storm. Fans were elated to see them together. Have a look:

Soon after the picture was shared online, fans went gaga over it. A fan wrote, "It's a multiverse for me." Another fan wrote, "OH MY GOD." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Alia expressed excitement about becoming the first Indian Global ambassador for Gucci earlier. She shared the announcement and wrote, "I’m honored to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together."

Work front

Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani next. It also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. She will be making her Hollywood debut this year with Heart of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt wishes Thai actor Davika Hoorne on her birthday; Duo spends time ahead of Gucci Cruise 2024 show