Alia Bhatt & late Sidharth Shukla's funny video from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania promotions will crack you up.

It has been eight years since Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania released. The film which also starred the late actor Sidharth Shukla in a pivotal role went on to take the box office by storm. While the film was a hit, the cast also had a blast while promoting the film. On the film's 8th anniversary, we stumbled upon a sweet and hilarious video of Alia Bhatt and late Sidharth Shukla promoting the film.

In the throwback video, we can see the two actors being surrounded by paparazzi and media personnel as they field a variety of questions from the press. In the background, you can hear a reporter asking in Hindi, "Kya difference hai TV mai karna aur Bollywood mai karna? (What's the difference of doing it in TV and Bollywood)."

Replying to the reporter, Sidharth cheekily asked, "Kya karna? (To do what?)." Sidharth's reply cracked up Alia Bhatt and everyone else in the room. However, the actress couldn't control and laughed her heart out. The actor then went on to hilariously respond, "Acting toh dono mai same hai. TV mai limitation hoti hai karne ki, aur movies mai koi limitation nahi hoti. Usme certificates hote hai. Toh depend karta hai kya certificate mil raha hai toh aap uss hisaab se kar sakte hai. (Acting is the same on both mediums. There's a certain limitation in TV, but in movies that's not the case. There are certificates. So depends on what certificate your movie is getting, you can do it according to that)."

Bigg Boss fame and actor Sidharth Shukla left millions of his fans in shock last year as he passed away in September after suffering a heart attack.

